Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Lowered to $29.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Phreesia’s FY2025 earnings at ($3.82) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.44.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $76.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.29.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Phreesia by 5,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

