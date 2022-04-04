PIN Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,706.00 (PIN)

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One PIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the dollar. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,482.87 or 0.07503051 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,389.54 or 0.99935660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00046455 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

