Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Trading 10.7% Higher

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) shares rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.47. Approximately 495,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,219,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.
PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.54.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.18.
In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $952,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $584,714.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,985 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,557 in the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Pinterest by 23.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.
About Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
