Piper Sandler Cuts Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Price Target to $9.00

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aravive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

ARAV stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.60. Aravive has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.94.

Aravive ( NASDAQ:ARAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Aravive had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 249.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aravive will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aravive by 606.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 158,101 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aravive by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aravive by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,793 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aravive by 142.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Aravive during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

