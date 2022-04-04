Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.30.

PLLIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pirelli & C. from €5.80 ($6.37) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Pirelli & C. stock remained flat at $$7.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. Pirelli & C. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $7.03.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

