Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $5.18 on Monday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $896.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -517.48 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,998.00%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

