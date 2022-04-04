PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PJT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $63.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.91. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $89.50.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 83.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 24.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

