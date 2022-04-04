Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PAA. Wolfe Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.32.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 75,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,527. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.95.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 62.8% in the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 120,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 46,556 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 28.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 59,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 22.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.