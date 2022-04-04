Playcent (PCNT) Achieves Market Cap of $920,667.35

Playcent (PCNT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Playcent has a total market cap of $920,667.35 and approximately $22,051.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Playcent has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Playcent alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00037500 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00108077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.