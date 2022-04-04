PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLDT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of PLDT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.90. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,546. PLDT has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $38.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.24.

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that PLDT will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.8117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PLDT by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PLDT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PLDT by 15.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLDT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLDT during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About PLDT

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

