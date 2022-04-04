Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PCOM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Points International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Get Points International alerts:

Shares of PCOM stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $18.14. 189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,073. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. Points International has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $19.25.

Points International ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Points International will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Points International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.