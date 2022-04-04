Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pola Orbis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

PORBF stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.29. Pola Orbis has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $17.17.

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, and FIVEISM Ã THREE brand names.

