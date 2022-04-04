PolkaWar (PWAR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.56 Million

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded up 58.3% against the US dollar. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $1.56 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00048510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,488.47 or 0.07506646 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,308.28 or 0.99648164 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00046744 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 86,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 27,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.