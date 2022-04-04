Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PWGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of PW stock opened at $39.45 on Thursday. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $81.99.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

