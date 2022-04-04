PPL (NYSE:PPL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

PPL stock opened at $29.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52. PPL has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.79.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

