PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PRAA has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $45.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.32. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PRA Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,197,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PRA Group by 97.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,315 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in PRA Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,801,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PRA Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,933,000 after acquiring an additional 101,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PRA Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,359,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,288,000 after acquiring an additional 42,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

