Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives C$79.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$83.65.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$70.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$62.50 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

In related news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,639 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total transaction of C$113,838.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,609,889.93. Also, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total transaction of C$117,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$328,554.50. Insiders sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,104 in the last three months.

TSE:PD traded up C$3.12 on Monday, reaching C$97.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,440. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$28.33 and a 12-month high of C$97.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$73.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.04.

About Precision Drilling (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.