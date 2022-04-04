Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 176 ($2.31) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primary Health Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 173.33 ($2.27).

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

LON:PHP opened at GBX 149.45 ($1.96) on Friday. Primary Health Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 170.20 ($2.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 140.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 147.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.