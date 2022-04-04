Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price Down 2.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) were down 2.2% on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $178.00 to $167.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Procter & Gamble traded as low as $151.51 and last traded at $151.66. Approximately 40,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,364,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.09.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $572,592.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $367.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (NYSE:PG)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.