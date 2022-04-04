Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Provident Financial in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Provident Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $16.45 on Monday. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $121.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROV. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

