Public Mint (MINT) Reaches One Day Volume of $32,202.00

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Public Mint has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for $0.0707 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $6.77 million and $32,202.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00025889 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 46.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,675,053 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

