Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PSA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $351.38.

PSA stock traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $396.51. 19,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,724. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $364.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $250.58 and a 52 week high of $400.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.26.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 7.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

