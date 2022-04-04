Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Puma Biotechnology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.21. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 357.74%. The firm had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.