Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Expensify in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Expensify’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.
Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38).
NASDAQ EXFY opened at $18.26 on Monday. Expensify has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,599,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. OpenView Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,115,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Expensify Company Profile (Get Rating)
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Expensify (EXFY)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.