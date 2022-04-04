Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Expensify in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Expensify’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38).

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

NASDAQ EXFY opened at $18.26 on Monday. Expensify has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,599,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. OpenView Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,115,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expensify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.