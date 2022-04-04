Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Icosavax in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song forecasts that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Icosavax’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icosavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICVX opened at $6.78 on Monday. Icosavax has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25.

In related news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 175,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $794,190.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Icosavax by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

