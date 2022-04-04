Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for State Street Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STTGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of State Street in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on STT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $85.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.87.

State Street (NYSE:STTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

