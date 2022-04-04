Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for PVH Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PVH in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PVH. Citigroup lowered their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $77.19 on Monday. PVH has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 2.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of PVH by 107.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth $1,001,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 6.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

