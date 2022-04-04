Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Downgraded by KGI Securities to Neutral

KGI Securities cut shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $140.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.96.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $121.51 on Friday. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $117.03 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.71 and a 200-day moving average of $148.77.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,855,000 after purchasing an additional 861,278 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,458 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after purchasing an additional 809,212 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,055,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,865,000 after purchasing an additional 325,801 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,524,000 after buying an additional 115,942 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

