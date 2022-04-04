Qtum (QTUM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $166.10 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $8.23 or 0.00017656 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $856.74 million and approximately $166.10 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,109,760 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

