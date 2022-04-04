QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 304.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

QCOM traded up $6.82 on Monday, hitting $153.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,073,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,338,699. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $172.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

