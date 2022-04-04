Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 46.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPI. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

NASDAQ EXPI traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $21.43. 4,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 3.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $55.43.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Stacey Onnen sold 16,784 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $390,395.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,433 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,847 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

