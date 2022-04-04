Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $1.48 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $225.94. The company had a trading volume of 25,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,402,271. The firm has a market cap of $432.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.20. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.33.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

