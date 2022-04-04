Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $350,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Target by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Target by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Target by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.14.

In other Target news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $809,159.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,159 shares of company stock worth $14,282,197 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.14. 97,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,581. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.41. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $98.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.