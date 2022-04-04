Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $398,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,614 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,750 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.74. 385,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,657,410. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $169.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

