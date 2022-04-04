Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 185 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 744 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $10.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $494.02. 8,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,805. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.66 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.49. The firm has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.