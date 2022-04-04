Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 81 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 2.9% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1.9% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp dropped their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.53.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $5.73 on Monday, hitting $256.95. 1,636,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,986. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.26 and its 200 day moving average is $260.44. The company has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.49. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

