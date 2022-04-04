RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

RADA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

RADA stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 716,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,857. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $713.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.83. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $16.57.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 6.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,077,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 126,216 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,004,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,968,000 after acquiring an additional 361,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 9.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 37.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,015,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after buying an additional 278,582 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RADA Electronic Industries (Get Rating)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.