Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.08.

RDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Radian Group by 26.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter worth $1,498,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Radian Group by 37.3% during the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 460,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RDN opened at $22.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $338.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 45.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

