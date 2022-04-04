Raiden Network Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.12 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $10.12 million and approximately $72,645.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00012544 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.75 or 0.00246451 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000098 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000210 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

RDN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

