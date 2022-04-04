Rally (RLY) Market Cap Achieves $554.80 Million

Rally (RLY) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Rally has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a market capitalization of $554.80 million and $6.35 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000457 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00049060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.02 or 0.07528959 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,683.79 or 1.00164811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00048201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00056020 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,351,028 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

