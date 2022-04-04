Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

RANI opened at $13.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81. Rani Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $36.27.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $1.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,081,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $385,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,337,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

