Raymond James Analysts Give Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) a $19.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.29 million, a PE ratio of -17.68, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.80. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 20,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $281,833.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 242,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,945 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

