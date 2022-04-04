Raymond James Analysts Give K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) a C$10.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48.

In other news, Senior Officer Warren Uyen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total value of C$322,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$916,431.40.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (Get Rating)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

