Raymond James Cuts Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $45.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PHR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.44.

Get Phreesia alerts:

NYSE:PHR opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $76.10.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.