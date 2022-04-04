RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RICK. Sidoti raised their price target on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ RICK opened at $62.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $94.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.99.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $61.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 56.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

