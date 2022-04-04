RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Benchmark

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RCMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RCM Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $114.80 million, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. RCM Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $11.23.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.26. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,832,000. 25.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

