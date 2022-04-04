RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RMAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RE/MAX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.90.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RMAX stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,421. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $509.68 million, a P/E ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RE/MAX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,184,000 after acquiring an additional 69,991 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RE/MAX by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 714,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 93,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in RE/MAX by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,555,000 after acquiring an additional 47,611 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in RE/MAX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 597,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 22,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RE/MAX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX (Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.