Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) CEO Sells $11,907.50 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) CEO Ellen M. Cotter sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $11,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Reading International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 77,027 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Reading International by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Reading International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Reading International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Reading International by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

