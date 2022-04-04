Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) CEO Sells $11,907.50 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) CEO Ellen M. Cotter sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $11,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Reading International stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reading International (RDI)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.