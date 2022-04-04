Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Realty Income posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after buying an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 951.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,052,000 after buying an additional 6,535,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $376,586,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after buying an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,032. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.77.

The business also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

