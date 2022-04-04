Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Lifted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $12,374,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Realty Income by 3,113.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $993,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O opened at $70.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.24 and its 200-day moving average is $68.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $74.60.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

